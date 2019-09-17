Latest update September 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Four suspected Linden gang members appear in court

Sep 17, 2019 News 0

Four alleged gang members, who were said to have been operating out of Linden, were yesterday charged and placed before the court to answer to individual charges. The men were among 14 persons who were arrested five days ago by ranks from the Major Crimes Unit and the Tactical Services Unit (TSU).

Uriel Lewis

Adrian Webster

The men were slapped with charges in relation to possession of narcotics and Military clothing which is said to belong to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).
The defendants who were brought before the court yesterday are Rodwell Fraser, 20, of 255 Amelia’s Ward, Linden; Uriel Lewis, 28, of 464 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden; Lennox Estwick called ‘Matthew’, 23, of 640 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden and Adrian Webster called ‘Dutchin,’ 20, of 26 Canvas City Wismar Linden.
Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus presided over their matters in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Webster was the first defendant and he pleaded guilty to the charge that on September 12, last, at Canvas City, Wismar, Linden, he had in his possession two grams of cannabis.

Rodwell Fraser

Lennox Estwick called ‘Matthew’

Lewis was charged for being in possession of three grams of cannabis on the same day at South Amelia’s Ward, Linden. He also pleaded guilty.
Fraser and Estwick were charged for acquiring military clothing, property of the GDF. They both denied the charge, which stated that they were allegedly found to be in possession of the item on September 12, last, at South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.
According to information, in an early-morning operation spearheaded by ranks from the Major Crimes Unit and the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), the police seized a number of items, including a part of a Guyana Defence Force uniform during the six-hour exercise.
Police sources indicated that the operation was the direct result and spin-off of the ongoing gang wars between the ‘Mob Family’ and a gang being headed by an ex-policeman, who is wanted for the attempted murder of two women. The members of these gangs are reportedly battling for turf rights.
Some of the alleged gang members are said to have implicated an ‘E’ Division detective in their operations. The rank has since been transferred. Commissioner of Police Leslie James was said to have been briefed on the matter earlier this week.
The remaining 10 persons have been identified as Orin Valladares, 33, of 88 Buxton Side Line Dam, East Coast Demerara; Samuel France, 26, of 646 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden; Leslie France, 22, of 464 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden; Mark France, 19, of South Amelia’s Ward Linden; Rondel Wilson, 25, of 1271 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Jamain Lewis, 23, of 111 Tucber Park, New Amsterdam, Berbice; Lennox Oneil Estwick, 20, of 640 South Amelia’s Ward Linden; Lennox Blackman, 30, of 13 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, and Marvin Fraser, 20, of 227 South Amelia’s Ward Linden. They are all being investigated for the offence of arson.
Sheldon St. John called ‘Yankee’, 36, of G-31 Canvas City, Wismar, Linden, is being investigated for unlawful possession of a motorcycle and fraudulent imitation of an identification mark.

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Trophy Stall onboard with WCC for T20 tourney

Trophy Stall onboard with WCC for T20 tourney

Sep 17, 2019

Trophy Stall has supported the Wakenaam Cricket Committee for the staging of a T20 competition in the Essequibo river island. The competition has attracted seven teams; Good Success, Sans Souci, Sans...
Read More
Seventh Bakewell Juniors Open Tennis Championship launched

Seventh Bakewell Juniors Open Tennis Championship...

Sep 17, 2019

Rising Stars edge Aurora Knight Riders, Jaguars maul United Warriors Set up final

Rising Stars edge Aurora Knight Riders, Jaguars...

Sep 17, 2019

MSC thump Ace Warriors; ECC, UG, Police grab first innings

MSC thump Ace Warriors; ECC, UG, Police grab...

Sep 17, 2019

Limacol 11-a-side football continues tonight

Limacol 11-a-side football continues tonight

Sep 17, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks hockey leagues Saints Hockey Club Savages edge YMCA Old Fort Hockey Club

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks hockey...

Sep 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Winners and Losers

    Is it a coincidence that every time an election is about to be held in Guyana, the oil exploration companies suddenly announce... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019