Four suspected Linden gang members appear in court

Four alleged gang members, who were said to have been operating out of Linden, were yesterday charged and placed before the court to answer to individual charges. The men were among 14 persons who were arrested five days ago by ranks from the Major Crimes Unit and the Tactical Services Unit (TSU).

The men were slapped with charges in relation to possession of narcotics and Military clothing which is said to belong to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The defendants who were brought before the court yesterday are Rodwell Fraser, 20, of 255 Amelia’s Ward, Linden; Uriel Lewis, 28, of 464 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden; Lennox Estwick called ‘Matthew’, 23, of 640 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden and Adrian Webster called ‘Dutchin,’ 20, of 26 Canvas City Wismar Linden.

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus presided over their matters in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Webster was the first defendant and he pleaded guilty to the charge that on September 12, last, at Canvas City, Wismar, Linden, he had in his possession two grams of cannabis.

Lewis was charged for being in possession of three grams of cannabis on the same day at South Amelia’s Ward, Linden. He also pleaded guilty.

Fraser and Estwick were charged for acquiring military clothing, property of the GDF. They both denied the charge, which stated that they were allegedly found to be in possession of the item on September 12, last, at South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

According to information, in an early-morning operation spearheaded by ranks from the Major Crimes Unit and the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), the police seized a number of items, including a part of a Guyana Defence Force uniform during the six-hour exercise.

Police sources indicated that the operation was the direct result and spin-off of the ongoing gang wars between the ‘Mob Family’ and a gang being headed by an ex-policeman, who is wanted for the attempted murder of two women. The members of these gangs are reportedly battling for turf rights.

Some of the alleged gang members are said to have implicated an ‘E’ Division detective in their operations. The rank has since been transferred. Commissioner of Police Leslie James was said to have been briefed on the matter earlier this week.

The remaining 10 persons have been identified as Orin Valladares, 33, of 88 Buxton Side Line Dam, East Coast Demerara; Samuel France, 26, of 646 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden; Leslie France, 22, of 464 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden; Mark France, 19, of South Amelia’s Ward Linden; Rondel Wilson, 25, of 1271 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Jamain Lewis, 23, of 111 Tucber Park, New Amsterdam, Berbice; Lennox Oneil Estwick, 20, of 640 South Amelia’s Ward Linden; Lennox Blackman, 30, of 13 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, and Marvin Fraser, 20, of 227 South Amelia’s Ward Linden. They are all being investigated for the offence of arson.

Sheldon St. John called ‘Yankee’, 36, of G-31 Canvas City, Wismar, Linden, is being investigated for unlawful possession of a motorcycle and fraudulent imitation of an identification mark.