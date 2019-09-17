$2.2M drain-cleaning project ongoing in Charlestown – Residents impressed with work so far

Latest update September 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure in collaboration with the Ministry of Communities during the course of the week has handed out a drain cleaning project, so that substantial work could be done in the community of Charlestown in a way to reduce flooding.
That project, which cost $2.2 million, is scheduled to be completed within a matter of weeks, and will aid in addressing the issue of flooding that residents in the area have been experiencing with the slightest rainfall.
In an interview, Project Supervisor, Terrence Wills stated that “the Charlestown community has been experiencing severe flooding because all the drains in the community are fully blocked with silt and because the flood water has no means of draining out”.
Mr. Wills further stated that, “I personally think that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is doing a good job…but they need to put maintenance in place so as to ensure that so many waste products will not accumulate in the drain after the cleaning.”
At the worksite, the team, which comprises 12 workers have been doing exceedingly well, according to residents, to make sure that after years of neglect, persons can finally see the concrete structure that is at the bottom of the drain.
The supervisor stated that they receive daily check-ups from officials from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, who have been very pleased with the work that has been completed so far.
