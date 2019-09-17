Latest update September 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$2.2M drain-cleaning project ongoing in Charlestown – Residents impressed with work so far

Sep 17, 2019 News 0

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure in collaboration with the Ministry of Communities during the course of the week has handed out a drain cleaning project, so that substantial work could be done in the community of Charlestown in a way to reduce flooding.

The crew enjoying some downtime before going back to tackle the “people’s business”

That project, which cost $2.2 million, is scheduled to be completed within a matter of weeks, and will aid in addressing the issue of flooding that residents in the area have been experiencing with the slightest rainfall.
In an interview, Project Supervisor, Terrence Wills stated that “the Charlestown community has been experiencing severe flooding because all the drains in the community are fully blocked with silt and because the flood water has no means of draining out”.
Mr. Wills further stated that, “I personally think that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is doing a good job…but they need to put maintenance in place so as to ensure that so many waste products will not accumulate in the drain after the cleaning.”
At the worksite, the team, which comprises 12 workers have been doing exceedingly well, according to residents, to make sure that after years of neglect, persons can finally see the concrete structure that is at the bottom of the drain.
The supervisor stated that they receive daily check-ups from officials from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, who have been very pleased with the work that has been completed so far.

More in this category

Sports

Trophy Stall onboard with WCC for T20 tourney

Trophy Stall onboard with WCC for T20 tourney

Sep 17, 2019

Trophy Stall has supported the Wakenaam Cricket Committee for the staging of a T20 competition in the Essequibo river island. The competition has attracted seven teams; Good Success, Sans Souci, Sans...
Read More
Seventh Bakewell Juniors Open Tennis Championship launched

Seventh Bakewell Juniors Open Tennis Championship...

Sep 17, 2019

Rising Stars edge Aurora Knight Riders, Jaguars maul United Warriors Set up final

Rising Stars edge Aurora Knight Riders, Jaguars...

Sep 17, 2019

MSC thump Ace Warriors; ECC, UG, Police grab first innings

MSC thump Ace Warriors; ECC, UG, Police grab...

Sep 17, 2019

Limacol 11-a-side football continues tonight

Limacol 11-a-side football continues tonight

Sep 17, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks hockey leagues Saints Hockey Club Savages edge YMCA Old Fort Hockey Club

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks hockey...

Sep 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Winners and Losers

    Is it a coincidence that every time an election is about to be held in Guyana, the oil exploration companies suddenly announce... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019