Somebody get a drawback

Sep 16, 2019

Imagine taking a shoemaker to build a house or taking a carpenter to repair a car. Well it look like if that is just what Soulja Bai did because nobody doan tek a decision without Soulja Bai sanctioning it. If Soulja Bai didn’t know bout de decision then somebody get a drawback and it smelling.
Dem boys know you have to protect your cake at all cost. Yuh wealth comes first; you have to mek sure nobody get a chance to rob yuh.
That is why local content is so important. Local content means money in de pocket. Dem boys know if proper provision is put in place Guyana can get much, much more from local content than de p**s poor two per cent royalty.
Soulja Bai chase a man who prepare one of the best local content policy fuh an African country. That man did produce two draft local content policy fuh Guyana. Instead Soulja Bai tek a lunatic who never prepare even a water bill in his life fuh mek de local content policy.
This man put everything in favor of all dem oil company and kick Guyana to de floor. This man even put in a clause that would allow de oil companies to hide all the skullduggery and thiefing from de Guyanese people.
When dem boys see that dem want to know whose interest Soulja Bai looking out for. What gat dem boys lil more worried is the fact that dem didn’t put de contract fuh de local content project out fuh tender.
Instead, somebody wake up and give the white man a $22 M and tell him to put together de garbage policy fuh Guyana.
Somebody had to get a huge draw back and dem boys intend to find out who.
Talk half and get Soulja Bai to scrap this local content policy.

