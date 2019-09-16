Regal All stars, Regal Masters triumph

Regal All stars and Regal Masters registered victories against Farm and HS Masters respectively when the teams collided yesterday at Gandhi Youth Organisation ground.

Led by half centuries from Ricky Sergeant and Sachin Singh, Regal All stars defeated Farm by seven runs. Sergeant and Singh laid the platform for a decent total with a second wicket stand of 127.

Sergeant struck two fours and 11 sixes in scoring an unbeaten 87 off 45 balls, while Singh made 55 off 37 balls with one four and seven sixes. Eon Hooper contributed 28 as Regal All stars rattled up 208-4 in 20 overs.

Farm threatened but finished on 201-8 in reply. Suraj Boodhoo slammed two fours and 10 sixes before he was run out for 73 while Akeem Viera made 47 including three fours and four sixes, Ameer Khan 24 and Andy Rooplall 21. Fazal Rafiek took 2-50.

Regal Masters beat HS Masters by 97 runs. Batting first, Regal Masters managed 160-6 in 15 overs. Lynden Lyght scored 44, Eric Thomas 36, Vijay Baljit 30 and Mahase Chunilall 20.

Robert Camacho captured 2-13 and Ryan Singh 2-33.

HS Masters were limited for 63-4 in response. Oslyn Batson made 26 and Mohamed Rafeek 16. David Harper claimed 2-19.