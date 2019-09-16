Pandit Ravi lights up Crown ECO Golf tournament

Veteran golfer Rabindranath ‘Pandit Ravi’ Persaud outshone the competitors in the Crown [Mining] ECO inaugural tournament on Saturday 14 last as a full field of golfers battled for glory.

Playing in the 10-18 flight in group with other veterans Deoram Dinanath and Kassim Khan along with rookie Jeremy Fernandes, Ravi’s performance was outstanding as the other veterans in his group also placed in the Winners’ Row.

In honour of the late ‘Papo’ Haniff, former Lusignan Club Coach, and golf Coach in Trinidad and Tobago, who passed away Tuesday September 10, 2019 in Trinidad, all present observed a minute’s silence while bells tolled. President Hussain, coordinating the Tournament’s starting, also informed the golfers that 2 golf carts are now available at the Club – an addition to enhance Club equipment.

CEO of Crown Mining and Crown ECO, Patanjilee ‘Pur’ Persaud, himself a great golf player, expressed appreciation for the significant number of golfers – some forty – who turned out for the tournament.

As expected, in the run up to the Guyana Open of late October 2019, golfers are showing marked improvement in their performances each week. In the ‘A’ or 0-9 Flight, winners were Patrick Prashad (67/9) – 1st and Kassim Khan (68/9) 2nd.Other notable performances came from Mike Mangal (70/9); reigning Guyana Open champion, Avinash Persaud (71/2); Club President, Aleem Hussain (73/9) and veteran golfer Alfred Mentore (73/9).

Former Captain Patrick Prashad has been in the Winners’ Row in almost every tournament since the year began. His enviable performance will be a target for those in his group as the weeks go by.

Keenest competition was observed in the ‘B’ or 10 – 18 Flight. Winners were Rabindranath Persaud (63/18) – 1st and Deoram Dinanath (65/18) – 2nd. Some 11 golfers were bunched in a scoring range between 67 and 73 strokes, indicating that fierce competition can be expected in the coming weeks. In that group were Satrohan Tiwari (67/18); Shanella London (68/15); Parmanand Persaud (70/12); Bridgelall Harry (70/16); Lekhnarine Shivraj (70/16); William Walker (71/12); Brian Glasford (71/17); Hilbert Shields (72/16); Bholawram Deo (72/18); Pur Persaud (73/15); and Ian Gouveia (73/15).

In the ‘C’ or 19 – 28 flight, winners were Maxim Mangra (71/19) – 1st and Pope-Emanuel London (72/20) – 2nd. Good performances also came from Guillermo Escarraga (74/22); Miguel Oviedo (74/28); Carlos Adams (82/26); Brian Hackett (83/21); Mario Acuna (87/28); and Eureka Giddings (87/28).

Specialty prizes Nearest The Pin was won by Shanella London, and Longest Drive by Avinash Persaud. Best Gross (73) was also won by Avinash, while the overall tournament champion, with a Best Net of 63 was Rabindranath ‘Pandit Ravi’ Persaud.

Crown Mining and Supplies, of 9 North Road, Bourda, Georgetown. Guyana. Tel: 592-227-0001, web page www.crownmining.com, through its line of Crown Eco products –(eco-friendly appliances) all types of solar lighting and refrigerator and air conditioning units – was sponsor of the day’s tournament. Crown Mining Supplies is the leading supplier in Guyana of equipment and supplies for small and medium-scale gold and diamond mining and launched its new Crown ECO division recently. Crown Mining Supplies has been supportive of Lusignan Golf Club for over a decade.