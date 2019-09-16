Overseas-based chef found dead in Kitty apartment

-‘foreign’ woman seen leaving premises after staying overnight

Police are seeking to ascertain whether foul play was involved in the death of 51-year-old US-based chef Andre Gordon, called ‘Blackie’, whose body was found in a Lot 51 Station Street, Kitty home at around 09.30 hrs yesterday.

A friend discovered the 51 year old husband and father lying on the kitchen floor. He was naked and his wallet and short pants were in a nearby chair.

The corpse bore no visible marks of violence, and detectives found no evidence of a break-in. However, it is believed that an individual may have carted off cash and other valuables that belonged to the victim.

Kaieteur News understands that CCTV cameras in the area indicated that a woman, suspected to be a foreigner, had entered the house at around 20.00 hrs on Saturday. She was reportedly seen leaving at around 08.00 hrs yesterday.

The US-based chef had came to Guyana recently and was scheduled to return home on Tuesday.

A friend who was at the scene told reporters that this is the second time this year that Gordon has travelled to Guyana, after having not visited for 12 years.

Pompeii told reporters that he found Gordon’s body at about 09:30 hrs.

“This morning [Yesterday]… when we pulled the sliding door, the sliding door [was] open. The grill door [was] open; the padlock [was] soft. When I step in the house and go to the passageway, the man lie down in the kitchen with a streak of blood running from he head area, straight down to he foot.” Andre said.

“Blood had to come from he nose. But we ain know how it come from he nose or wuh.” The friend said.

Gordon’s neighbours have cameras installed for security purposes. Kaieteur News understands that the neighbours are currently cooperating with the police investigation.

According to the friend, security camera footage that was examined shortly after the body was found shows that after the friend and others last saw Gordon on Friday evening; he had left the house only once.

Gordon reportedly arrived in Guyana on September 9, to train some local chefs.

His body is being kept at Lyken’s Funeral Home.