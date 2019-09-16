NA Mayor blasts Councillor for misinformation on construction of Synthetic Track

New Amsterdam Mayor Winifred Haywood has broadsided Councillor Zamal Hussein for spreading false information concerning the construction of the Synthetic Track at Burnham Park, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The Mayor accused Hussein of being idle and spreading rumors about the cost of the track. Hussein who is the a Councillor on the Regional Administration made some damning allegations about the cost of the track at a recent Regional Administration meeting.

Hussein stated that the initial cost of the Synthetic Track was $60M. “To date the project should have been completed. It is still ongoing, we don’t know the figure. Now we hear it is over 100M. We don’t know who choose the location. It’s the wrong location and now we have to increase the amount of money being spent, by over $50-$60M. That is the wrong location, because of the water coming up; we got to build it to a certain level.”

He noted that, “We could have diverted the Synthetic Track to a different location and save a lot of money. This is the kind of incompetence we have to deal with, now the expense is on the tax payers.”

However Mayor Haywood noted that it is appalling that Hussein could be so blindsided and deliberate in trying to spread false information and indulge in rumor mongering. She said that when they were given the documents concerning the track over two years ago the cost, which is in Black and White, the cost was $167M. (KN has seen estimated documents of $176M). She wondered where Hussein got the information from. It is public knowledge; they could have checked and told or shown the cost.

Instead of trying to make a fool of himself, he should be commending the Government for taking such a wonderful initiative of constructing a world class facility which was long overdue, in Berbice.

Mayor Haywood stated that the facility when completed will serve sports personalities both East and West Berbice (Regions 5 and 6) and will enable them to enhance their capabilities.

The extra time being taken was because of the prolonged inclement weather. However, work has restated and is going full steam ahead.

The Mayor noted that the space is inadequate to construct the Pavillion and other amenities and the Council is closing the nearby dumpsite.

When completed the track will be 400M in dimension and outfitted with eight-lanes. It is expected to be similar in dimensions to the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany and have all facilities to host International Track and Field events and a full size football field will be constructed on the inside of the track. Other games areas, stands and other necessities will be constructed depending on the availability of space and funds.

The construction is presently in the third phase which involves demarcation, land clearing, laying of drainage pipes, inner and outer track works and asphalting and is being undertaken by BK International. Phase 4 entails the laying of the synthetic track.

Phases 1 and 2 for the project were undertaken by German Company BSW Regupol.

The famed Burnham Park facility, which was named after the first Executive President of Guyana, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, sits on an estimated 10 acres of land.

The project is being funded by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Culture Youth and Sports and The Ministry of Education.