Man reaps 60-lb sweet cassavas

With just a few cassava sticks given to him by friends, David Williams of 3A George Street Werk-en-rust, Georgetown, reaped a pair of cassava tubers, weighing 60 lbs and measuring close to three and a half feet in length, last Saturday.

As he “showed off’’ his recent harvest at Kaieteur News yesterday, Williams recounted that it was nine months ago, one Saturday morning, when he visited the Stabroek Market.

He met some friends from a village located up the Demerara River and he asked for some cassava sticks, which they gave to him.

He immediately hurried home and planted them in his backyard. However, since he is an experienced campaigner in farming, he did not expect anything spectacular.

Last Saturday, in company of two friends, Williams decided to reap his long awaited harvest.

“I was dumb founded when I discovered the pair of gigantic sweet cassava.”

Williams alerted his neighbours, who also shared his excitement.

According to him, one woman said, “dat cassava that David find cud feed d whole street.”

His colleague Maxwell Hope who helped reap and transport oversized sweet cassava tubers, remarked: “Imagine no fertilizer was used….. If he d use fertilizer imagine d size it wudda been”

According to David, gardening is his daily therapy and part of his life. He also said that his inspiration came from the late President Linden Forbes Burnham who had preached “if you have land plant it.”