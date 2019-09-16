Limacol Football Tourney…Conquerors continue rampaging form

Nicholas McArthur has now banged in five goals in two games after netting a hat-trick for Fruta Conquerors under-20 on Saturday night to majorly help his side thump the struggling Georgetown Football Club (GFC) 5-1 during group round-robin play in the fourth annual Limacol football tournament. McArthur’s brace adds to his brace that he scored against Northern Rangers during Conquerors 4-1 thrashing of that team.

Playing in the feature match of the double header at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground that lies on Carifesta Avenue, Conquerors youth side were up 3-0 within the first 11 minutes of the match against GFC that have now lost their first two group matches and seem well on their way of being eliminated from the competition. Rishun Rich and Ravon Barley scored the other two goals for the Tucville based club, while Kelvin Moore bagged the consolation for the losers.

Meanwhile, the opening match didn’t prove to be as eventful as the feature clash as Camptown drew 1-all with Black Pearl. Black Pearl had the lead from the 36th minute but couldn’t hold on as Jamal Codrington found the back of the net to level the game for Camptown in the 56th minute of play.

The tournament continues on tomorrow night with two more matches in the group round-robin stage. Beacons play GT Panthers at 19:00hrs before Buxton Stars tackle Northern Rangers at 21:00hrs.

There are four groups of four teams contesting the group round-robin stage, the top two sides in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

The winners of this edition will pocket $400,000, second $200,000, third $100,000 and the losers of the third place playoff will walk away with $50,000.