GSIE, Star Party Rentals & Trophy Stall 1st Div. cricket…Johnson’s consecutive ton and Wilson’s 5-45 help GCC to another emphatic win

By Sean Devers

After a delay of 135 minutes due to overnight rain, GCC romped to a second consecutive innings victory when they hammered GDF by an innings and 142 runs yesterday at Bourda in the GCA’s GSIE, Star Party Rentals & Trophy Stall Two-day First Division cricket competition.

Relying to GDF’s 87, GCC declared after 5.4 overs into the day’s play for 323-4. Set 236 to avoid an innings defeat GDF fell for 94 in their second innings for a crushing defeat after the host had beaten UG by an innings and 253 runs last weekend at Bourda.

GCC’s win yesterday was orchestrated by an unbeaten 108 from 123 balls with seven fours and six sixes by Guyana Captain Leon Johnson who extended his third wicket partnership to 176 with gifted 14-year-old Movindra Dindyal who reached the boundary five times and faced 117 balls in his 68.

Off-spinner Leon Andrews took 3-88 from 23.4 overs before left-arm spinner Stephon Wilson bagged 5-45 for eight wickets in the match as GDF fell for less than 100.

Resuming on their overnight score of 274-2 with Johnson on 70 and Dindyal on 60 and, in bright sunshine, Johnson dominated the stand and soon reached his century before Dindyal played across a full delivery from pacer Joshua Jones and was trapped LBW at 322-3.

Under dark ominous clouds, GCC surprisingly opted not to declare and Skipper Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed came to the crease and blocked three balls before hitting Andrews to long-on without addition to the score for a four-ball duck at which time the declaration was made.

Set the task of batting out the rest of the day to save the game, Andrews (9) missed a full ball and was LBW to Timothy McAlmont at 12-1 before Kurt Lovell (7) was run out, to give the impression that the Army were hunting an impossible win.

Randy Lindore (19) hit Wilson over long-off for six before hitting the ball again over the ropes at deep square-leg and was just beginning to look good when Wilson trapped him LBW, a verdict that could have gone either way to leave the score 57-3.

Damion Waldron (22) was caught at long-on at 62-4 as the strange approach continued as Wilson also got rid of David Rajmangal for a duck and Terry Fraser (1) as three wickets tumbled for three runs to leave the score on 65-6.

When Dameion Whitney (3) was run out at 83-7 and Coulis Sam was bowled for a duck by Wilson a run later, Jones who hit two sixes and four in a cameo 20, fell at 84-9.

Johnson, bowling leg-spin, removed the last batsman to finish the match.