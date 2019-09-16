First batch of Guyanese return from Hurricane struck Bahamas

Latest update September 16th, 2019 12:58 AM

A group of five Guyanese returned from The Bahamas last night: The Grimmond family was welcomed by Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix; Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings; Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lt. Col. Kester Craig, and other stakeholders.
Helping the family through this tough time was orchestrated by a partnership between Government, the private sector, and several civil society stakeholders.
Kaieteur News understands that the family will be housed at the Marriot Hotel, for five days – free of charge. Of that lot is a three week old baby.
After their stay at the hotel, the family will be transported to their home, Lethem, by Trans Guyana Airways, which has also volunteered to provide the service at no cost to the family.
Speaking to the Department of Public Information last night, Craig said that the CDC, since the event of the hurricane, has led efforts to contact Guyanese in The Bahamas, to determine their specific needs.
He said that the team has reached out to 108 persons. Of those, 28 persons have indicated their need to return, and this family is the first five of that set.
The CDC is currently making arrangements to have the rest return as soon as all the necessary arrangements are made.
The CDC is in constant communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Citizenship and other stakeholders. For persons who have lost their legal documents, the Ministry of Citizenship has resolved to have those documents replaced.

