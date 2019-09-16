9th Courts 10k road race…Missigher does it again, Tyrell win senior females

Winston Missigher showed that his first win in the Courts 10k road race last year was no fluke after successfully defending his long distance title when the event concluded yesterday on Main Street. The race sped off at 06:00hrs at Courts Guyana Inc. Main Street office where over 100 persons registered for the event.

The 27-year-old Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) athlete finished the race in a time of 33minutes 29seconds, over a minute faster than his training partner Nathaniel Giddings who finished second in 34m 54s. Cleveland Forde who has won the other seven editions of the race did not compete this year after being beaten by Missigher last year.

Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Odwin Tudor was third in a time of 35m 16s. Cleveland Thomas finished fourth in 35m 32s, Rickie Williams fifth in 35m 48s and Marlon Nicholson was sixth in 36m 40s in the open men’s category.

On the distaff side, 18 year-old Sheama Tyrell won in an impressive time of 42m 13s and she was followed closely by Abedemi Charles who finished second in 42m 16s, Kissanna Glen in third with a time of 43m 1s, Aaliyah Moore fourth (43m 11s), Ashanti Scott in fifth with 46minutes on the clock and Leyanna Charles sixth with a decent time of 46m 22.

The winners of the open male and female categories each carted off $100,000 while the immediate runners took home $80,000, $60,000, $40,000, $20,000 and $10,000 respectively. The junior athletes received vouchers for school supplies.

The customary Golden mile for youths along with the 3K race for Courts Guyana Inc. staff was also part of the event.