US Appeals Court turns down Bisram’s extradition appeal

US-based Guyanese-born businessman, Marcus Bisram, on Wednesday lost his extradition appeal.

According to the summary order of the US Court of Appeals, it has considered all of Bisram’s remaining arguments and find them to be without merit.

“Accordingly, we affirm the judgment of the district court.”

In January, in an ongoing saga, a New York court allowed an extradition appeal by Bisram.

According to court documents of January 24, the US Court of Appeals ordered that the extradition be stayed during the appeal.

The Clerk of Court was directed to place the appeal on the expedited calendar.

Bisram is in the custody of US authorities, after being arrested on July 2017 based on a request of the Guyana government.

He is being accused of ordering a hit on a Berbice carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt, a guest at a party he hosted back in late 2016.

Narinedatt was alleged to have been beaten by several men, at the behest of Bisram.

He was pushed into the trunk of a car, taken to the Berbice public road, dumped and run over to make it appear as if it was a hit-and-run.

Bisram was a close friend to Berbice police, contributing significantly to community policing.

After the incident, police had said, Bisram flew to New York and was not arrested until months later, in July 2017 at a New York beach front property.

The Guyana government had asked the US authorities for his extradition.

He was ordered to be sent back last year but he immediately appealed.

Bisram migrated to the US years ago, and struck it rich there, travelling back and forth and becoming involved in charity.

His case is being closely watched as it may be the first time in years that someone with US citizenship would be extradited back to Guyana to face charges…in this case, it is murder.

Five other persons were charged for the murder of Narinedatt and have been sent to the High Court for trial before a jury.