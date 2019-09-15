Police rank at the middle of brutality allegations soon to know fate – Police Complaints Authority

The police rank at the centre of the alleged beating of a businessman, would soon know his fate. This is according to officials at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

During an interview yesterday with a top official, this publication was informed that investigations surrounding the alleged beating of West Front Road, Georgetown businessman, Jermaine Wilson, at the East La Penitence Outpost has finally come to a closure just recently.

He said that the Authority is about to take its next course of action, after which the file is expected to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

This development comes on the heels of an article which appeared in this publication on Thursday last, where the businessman accused police of dragging their feet on the matter which occurred on July 19, 2019.

Wilson had reportedly suffered a broken left hand, and other injuries as a result of the incident.

On July 19, 2019 Wilson said that he visited the outpost in the company of his child mother, Jewel Bearam, to check on her brother who was held at the facility on another matter. He had attempted to seek assistance from his eventual attacker, who he said he afterwards recognized as the children father of a woman with whom he was intimate. He said that the rank had began using profanities during their conversation, accusing him of selling drugs, and inciting that he always wanted to kill him as well.

He said the incident escalated to a point where he was handcuffed at the station, and restrained by another rank. He said at that point he was punched in the face every time he responded to the angry taunts of the officer. Wilson said he was also kicked about the body and fell to the floor, and even had his dread locks pulled viciously by his attacker.

Wilson said the male rank dealt him blows about the body with a wooden club, resulting in him sustaining a broken left arm, and other injuries. He said his child mother who was videoing the entire proceeding was asked to desist by a female officer. When she refused, Wilson’s attacker reportedly cuffed her twice in her abdomen, although she was well advanced in her pregnancy.

It was his child mother who released the video on Facebook that soon went viral, sparking outrage against the police in various communities.

Yesterday the official said that this is not the first such incident in which the rank has been involved, emphasizing that he has been fingered in other such related matters. In fact this publication was informed that he is before the courts for allegedly beating another man.

The official refuted claims that his department has been defending the rank, indicating that that rank will face the full brunt of the law at the conclusion of all processes for his irresponsible actions, once proven guilty.

Sources at the authority yesterday said that the rank has also been accused of using other members of the police force to intimidate the businessman during the investigations. It was indicated that the rank stands to face several charges since he has also reportedly assaulted the pregnant child mother of the businessman. He said that the investigations were delayed since his department is also investigating other ranks who are said to be accomplices of the rank under investigation.

The businessman indicated that just over a week ago, he was at a wedding reception when six armed policemen humiliated him by arresting him at the event claiming that he was wanted for an alleged attempted murder. He said he was placed into police custody and made to spend the night in the lockup. He said around midday the following day the police conducted an identification parade but the victim quickly pointed out that he had never suggested Wilson was the man who tried to murder him. Wilson said he was released shortly after. Claims of this story were confirmed by a PCA official yesterday.

Yesterday when officials were questioned as to why the rank still remains on the job, it was noted that it is the Police Commissioner’s decision to give orders for ranks to be interdicted or sent on administrative leave as investigations progresses.