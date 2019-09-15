Perez, Scott slam centuries; Khan grabs 6

By Zaheer Mohamed

Centuries by Raymond Perez and Jeremiah Scott, and a six-wicket haul by Amir Khan highlighted the opening day of the Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods Second Division two-day tournament which continued yesterday.

At Queenstown, host Demerara Cricket Club batted first and posted 340-9 declared against Police. Raymond Perez blasted 18 fours and seven sixes in a fine 159 before he was stumped off Pernell London. Following the dismissal of opener Brandon Jaikarran for one, Sachin Singh and Perez added 55 for the second wicket before Singh perished for 25. Perez timed the ball well and shared in useful partnerships with Nickosie Beaton, Dexter George and Alphius Bookie. Beaton struck seven fours and one six in scoring 53, while George made 32 and Bookie 22. London claimed 3-49, Quinton Sampson 2-54 and Darson La Rose 2-71.

At Stumps, Police were 98-2 in reply. Kemol Savory is not out on 34 and London is on three. Andrew Lyght jr made 38 and Kevon Boodie 10.

At Malteenoes Sports Club, the home team are in a comfortable position to register an outright victory over Ace Warriors. Ace Warriors decision to bat backfired as they were bowled out for 64. Rawl Enmore and Murtland Ward added 34 for the opening stand before Ward was dismissed for 14. Following the demise of Enmore for 33, the rest of the innings went downhill as no other batsman reached double figures. Nichosie Barker had 3-3 off three overs and Delon Dalrymple had 2-11.

In reply, Malteenoes SC were reduced to 5-2, before Jeremiah Scott and Shaquille Moseley added 145 for the third wicket to stabilise the innings. Scott struck 14 fours and five sixes in a top score of 126, while Mosley made 78 with eight fours and one six. Apart from the duo, only Jamal Jackman (10) of the remaining batsmen reached double figures as Asif Baksh picked up 4-55, Roger Aaron 3-28 and Andre Barker 2-46.

Trailing by 182, Ace Warriors were 48-5 at stumps, batting a second time. Aaron made 12 and Davendra Lall 10; Barker has so far taken three wickets while Dalrymple has two.

At Transport Sports Club, Everest CC are leading the home team by nine runs on first innings as cricket made a grand return to the venue following a prolonged absence. Batting first, Transport SC made 170 all out. Opener Devaughn Nandan led with 61 which included five fours and three sixes; he put on 34 for the first wicket with Mark Ramsammy who made 10. Joel Spooner made 22 and Kevin Mc Adam 17; leg spinner Khan bagged 6-27, while David Williams had 2-36.

Everest CC finished the day on 179-8. Richie Looknauth struck 46, while Khan made 41 and Rishi Hiralall 20. Azad Mohamed in not out on nine and R. Sookdeo is on one. Azeem Azeez picked up 4-45 and Spooner 2-35.