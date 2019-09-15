GWI distributing anything but water

Latest update September 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2019 Dem Boys Seh
GWI is de company dat does provide drinking water but more recently, it get involve in de sewage disposal system.
Over de years, dem boys always suspect dat GWI does do more than provide water. All over Georgetown dem use to see water dat look like mauby or some drink.
People would turn on dem pipe and see worms. Dat was when dem realize dat GWI was into a lot of things dat was more than water. And people had to pay through dem nose because while water was cheap, wha GWI was providing was more than water.
De odda day, GWI start to provide urine through de pipes. Some people actually collect de thing. De colour mek dem tek notice but de smell really mek dem sit up. People flush dem toilet and de thing smell like if it wasn’t flushed fuh days.
People decide to go to dem neighbor who collect rainwater to get water to cook because nobody don’t know how people does cook wid urine.
And nobody ain’t call GWI to find out wha happening. To mek matters worse, when de news come out dat GWI distributing urine, de water company ain’t seh a word.
Dem boys remember when people get red eye, dem use to wash dem eye wid urine. Of course, some of dem use diseased urine and get blind. But since is GWI providing it, dem know dat it is good urine.
Now people wondering what else GWI gon produce. Perhaps it diversifying to cope wid de demands of de oil industry. Perhaps, because it got problems wid de well pumps, it buying urine from Exxon and distributing it because Exxon seh it is environmentally conscious so it wouldn’t dump urine in de ocean.
Then again, because GWI never got money, it collecting de urine free and distributing it for a fee.
Dem boys want Soulja Bai to explain wha happening. Dem want to know if de Public Utilities Commission approve of dis new venture. After all GWI enjoying a monopoly.
Talk half and you never know wha you gon get next from GWI.
