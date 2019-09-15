Guyana to host Hero CPL 2019 playoff double header

The playoff double-header for the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League has been confirmed as taking place in Guyana for this season. This means that there will be seven Hero Caribbean Premier League matches taking place in Guyana, with five group matches and the crucial playoff games which will decide which teams head to the final.

This year will see all four teams who make the knockout stages of the tournament featuring in matches taking place on Sunday 6 October. The first match on that day will be the Eliminator which will see the 3rd place team play the 4th place finisher. The winner of this game will play the loser of Qualifier 1 in the semi-final on Thursday 10 October.

The second match of the day is Qualifier 1 which will see the first place team after the group stages take on the side who finished second in the table. The winner of this game will go straight to the final on Saturday 12 October 2019.

Pete Russell, the COO of Hero CPL, said: “We are blessed to get to bring games to Guyana where the fans are out of this world. The playoff matches were a huge success last year, and with the games being a double header there will be even better value for supporters as they will get to see two games between the four best teams on one day. We know the support we will get from Guyanese fans, at both the group games and the playoffs, will be second to none.”

Director General, Hon. Joseph Harmon, MSM said: “We are very pleased to have the Caribbean Premier League returning to Guyana in 2019. The tournament has made a huge impact, showcasing our beautiful country to viewers around the world as well as creating jobs locally. We are delighted that the proud and passionate Guyanese cricket fans can look forward to this world-class spectacle this season. With seven matches, including the two crucial playoff games, Guyana will be at the heart of the tournament in 2019.”

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. Combining broadcast and digital viewership over 200 million fans watched the 2018 season to make it one of the fastest growing leagues in world cricket. In 2018 the tournament made a positive economic impact across the Caribbean of US$127million.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs. The 2019 tournament will take place between 4 September and 12 October. For further information visit www.cplt20.com.

PLAYOFFS

Sunday 6 Oct Eliminator – 3rd v 4th, Providence, Guyana

Sunday 6 Oct Qualifier 1 –1st v 2nd, Providence, Guyana