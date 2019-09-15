GCOS continues support of sport

Latest update September 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) whose mandate is to assist sportspersons/sports organisations and the performing arts, on Thursday last at the National Park, doled out gear and cash grants to various Track & Field clubs not only from the capital city but from Berbice and Linden.
Committee member of the GCOS, Leslie Black, in a correspondence to the media noted that for the past three years the GCOS has been on the beck and call of the athletics community whenever support has been needed and he referenced the sponsorship of the Carifta games athletes.
Black shared that the GCOS has been able to continue assisting sports development majorly due to the proceeds of their annual raffle that was drawn last month and he thanked all those that supported the fundraising venture.
