Latest update September 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCOS continues support of sport

Sep 15, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) whose mandate is to assist sportspersons/sports organisations and the performing arts, on Thursday last at the National Park, doled out gear and cash grants to various Track & Field clubs not only from the capital city but from Berbice and Linden.
Committee member of the GCOS, Leslie Black, in a correspondence to the media noted that for the past three years the GCOS has been on the beck and call of the athletics community whenever support has been needed and he referenced the sponsorship of the Carifta games athletes.
Black shared that the GCOS has been able to continue assisting sports development majorly due to the proceeds of their annual raffle that was drawn last month and he thanked all those that supported the fundraising venture.

More in this category

Sports

Briton John wins Triskits Biscuit Midwest tea biscuit feature event

Briton John wins Triskits Biscuit Midwest tea biscuit feature event

Sep 15, 2019

Briton John stormed to victory in the feature 35-lap race of the Triskits Biscuit, Midwest tea biscuit cycle event which was contested yesterday at inner circuit of the National Park. John took an...
Read More
GBTI GCC Junior girls making waves in Trinidad

GBTI GCC Junior girls making waves in Trinidad

Sep 15, 2019

GCOS continues support of sport

GCOS continues support of sport

Sep 15, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues… Saints and GCC clubs register wins

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey...

Sep 15, 2019

GISE, Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall 1stDiv Cricket…. Bacchus, Sookdeo, Johnson & Dindyal hit fifties for GCC after GDF routed for 87

GISE, Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall 1stDiv...

Sep 15, 2019

Perez, Scott slam centuries; Khan grabs 6

Perez, Scott slam centuries; Khan grabs 6

Sep 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019