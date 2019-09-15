GBTI GCC Junior girls making waves in Trinidad

The GBTI GCC hockey junior girls are off to a phenomenal start in this year’s Paragon Indoor Hockey Championships being played at the Woodbrook Youth Facility in Port-of Spain, Trinidad.

The GCC girls made their first appearance Thursday last, in the Under-16 division against Magnolias. The GBTI girls were dominant from the outset and banked 5 goals before Magnolias could finally find success in a late counterattack to score. The match ended at 5 – 1 in favour of the Guyanese.

In their second Under-16 match of the competition played on Friday 13th, the Bourda girls bettered the score of the previous day with a 5-0 victory over Checkers then completed their penultimate Under-16 match on Saturday against Sepos and finished in fine style with a 6-0 win. The GBTI GCC girls lead the table on 9 points with Magnolias in second with 6.

Abosaide Cadogan is the current leading scorer of the competition so far with 7 goals while Sarah Klautky has 5, Madison Fernandes 3 and Haley Carpenter 1.

In the Under 21 division, the GCC girls fielded most of their U16 players in addition to 16-year old Captain Makeda Harding. Their youth did not seem to faze the GCC girls’ game as they dominated this older division with a 3-0 win over Checkers and a 3-1 win over hosts Paragon. Once again the goal scoring was led by Abosaide Cadogan with three goals and Sarah Klautky with two, while Captain Makeda Harding scored the third.

The second day of Under-21 matches saw GCC repeat their outcome over Paragon by 2-0 with a field goal from Abosaide Cadogan and a penalty corner goal by Makeda Harding.

The GBTI GCC Spartans play their final two pool round matches this morning against Bishops in the Under-16 competition and Checkers in the Under-21. The team’s standing has already assured them a spot in the finals of both divisions which takes place this afternoon.