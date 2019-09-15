Cycling on today in Berbice

The Corentyne High way is expected to come alight today as cycling returns to Berbice. The Club Fiesta, Jagdeo Racing Stables, DJ Dauren and Jugernauth Entertainment organised event is being staged in collaboration with the Rose Hall Town Council.

The race, which will be over 40 miles, is expected to ride off at 8:00hrs from the Rose Hall Town Arch Road to Number 53 Village and back for the finish at its place of origin.

There will be categories for Open, Juniors, Veterans, Ladies and Juveniles riders.

Lucrative prizes will be up for grabs with the first six finishers in the open category set to be rewarded, while rewards will be presented to the top finishers in the other categories.

There are 10 prime prizes up for the takings.

Berbice are expected to have their best riders on show to defend their turf including the likes of Romello Crawford, Balram Narine, Andre Green, Ajay Gopilall, Curtis Dey, Andrew Hicks, Ralph Sewnarine, Jeremiah Joseph and Mario Washington among others as they look to turn back the challenges of the invading forces.