Cycling on today in Berbice

Latest update September 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Corentyne High way is expected to come alight today as cycling returns to Berbice. The Club Fiesta, Jagdeo Racing Stables, DJ Dauren and Jugernauth Entertainment organised event is being staged in collaboration with the Rose Hall Town Council.
The race, which will be over 40 miles, is expected to ride off at 8:00hrs from the Rose Hall Town Arch Road to Number 53 Village and back for the finish at its place of origin.
There will be categories for Open, Juniors, Veterans, Ladies and Juveniles riders.
Lucrative prizes will be up for grabs with the first six finishers in the open category set to be rewarded, while rewards will be presented to the top finishers in the other categories.
There are 10 prime prizes up for the takings.
Berbice are expected to have their best riders on show to defend their turf including the likes of Romello Crawford, Balram Narine, Andre Green, Ajay Gopilall, Curtis Dey, Andrew Hicks, Ralph Sewnarine, Jeremiah Joseph and Mario Washington among others as they look to turn back the challenges of the invading forces.
Sep 15, 2019Briton John stormed to victory in the feature 35-lap race of the Triskits Biscuit, Midwest tea biscuit cycle event which was contested yesterday at inner circuit of the National Park. John took an...
Sep 15, 2019
Sep 15, 2019
Sep 15, 2019
Sep 15, 2019
Sep 15, 2019
Freddie Kissoon As stated before in several columns, I have two close friends, Raymond and Dawn Persaud, whose house is... more
The style of governance since political independence has not been conducive to development. It is ill-suited for modernisation. Given... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been many ignominious moments at the Permanent Council of the Organization of American... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]