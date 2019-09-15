Contractor accused of swindling blind couple of just over $500,000 in house repairs

The tears and lamentations of a blind couple are upon a Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke contractor, who allegedly swindled a blind couple of in excess of $500,000 in house repairs. The contractor in question was contracted to complete work at the couple’s home at 339, ‘PP’ Lamaha Park, Georgetown.

The almost tearful Brenda Nurse, 54, related that the contractor (name provided) took advantage of the fact that she and reputed husband, Alfred Rogers, 58, are both blind and therefore executed haphazard works on their home to the extent that even the roof is unfinished.

The contractor, according to the couple, has left unfinished the kitchen area of the domicile and two cupboards, a toilet and patio.

That aside, the man has been accused of using old ‘pallet wood’ to complete window frames, and used wood used to make perimeter fences to construct a new kitchen door that has gaping spaces. The couple said he also used plywood to repair a section of the kitchen wall, leaving gaping spaces in that area too.

As she fought back tears, Nurse related that the man was recommended to her by a close male relative who lives with her. She said that when the scam was discovered by her niece who recently visited, she confronted that relative who shockingly defended the contractor.

The woman said the male relative who lives with her smokes marijuana and would erupt loudly anytime she raises questions about the monies his contractor friend had collected. She said although the contactor collected a large sum of cash, from the reports of her niece only old materials torn down from the house were re-used. Even old windowpanes were used the couple learnt.

The woman said when her niece raised an alarm about the sloppy work done; it had in fact confirmed her suspicions that something was amiss, since they were almost soaked in some sections of the home when it rained.

She said that when it rains, her husband would try his best to counter the problem. But despite his valiant efforts, the woman said that an electrical fuse on which water had leaked causing an explosion in the home.

Works on the home reportedly began on June 27. According to the couple, the contractor was given a sum of $480,000 for workmanship and to purchase materials.

Nurse said her husband later gave the contractor an additional $70,000 to complete two kitchen cupboards. She said that every time she asked for receipts and bills, the man made excuses.

The woman said she would normally ask a trusted neighbour and a relative to read details on bills she received.

The woman said that every attempt to contact the contractor has proved futile. The woman is almost hysterical since she had persuaded a close relative to borrow $300,000 from Courts Guyana Inc. to assist her in paying for the renovations. She said the additional sums were given to her by a son, who realised the home was badly in need of renovations.

Feeling betrayed and insecure in their home, the couple is hopeful that they would be eligible for some form of support to have the renovations on their home completed.

Those desirous of lending support can do so by contacting the couple on phone numbers: 682-0332 or 686 6072.