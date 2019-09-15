Latest update September 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Briton John wins Triskits Biscuit Midwest tea biscuit feature event

Sep 15, 2019

Briton John reacts just prior to crossing the finish line.

Respective prize winners with their accolades.

Briton John stormed to victory in the feature 35-lap race of the Triskits Biscuit, Midwest tea biscuit cycle event which was contested yesterday at inner circuit of the National Park.
John took an early lead and maintained his dominance in the Banks DIH-sponsored event which was organized by Hassan Mohamed, to cross the finish line in a time of one hour, 19 minutes and eight seconds.
John managed to withstand the challenges of Christopher Griffith who finished second and third place Deeraj Garbaran who also secured five primes; John collected three primes. Alex Mendes finished fourth, while Adelie Hodge placed fifth and Curtis Dey sixth; the race attracted 30 starters.
Earlier, Jason Ryan Primo won the BMX 9-12 years two-lap race, while Jose Rodriguez won the 6-9 years division; Lennox Jackman and William Greene placed second and third in that order.
Sherwin Sampson won the Juveniles 10-lap race ahead of Mark Lewis in a time of 16 minutes and 39 seconds. Ian Jackson carted off the veterans over 50 five-lap event while Andrew Spencer took the runner up spot and Kennard Lovell third.
The veteran’s under-50 five-lap race was won by Junior Niles in a time of 11 minutes and 59 seconds. Leer Nunes was second and Kwame Ridley third.

