Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues… Saints and GCC clubs register wins

The second round of the Bounty Paper Towel sponsored Second Division and the Solo Drinks under-20 Male and Female Outdoor Development Leagues finally hit off yesterday under relentless sunshine at the immaculately prepared Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Six matches hit off at the venue. Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Pitbulls recorded a 6-0 win over YMCA Old Fort Hockey Club (OFHC) Generals with Vladimir Woodroffe leading the charge with a brace in that boys’ under-20 clash. Saints Hockey Club (SHC) Samurai made light work of YMCA OFHC Ballerz 2-0 majorly to the finishing of Shakeem Fausette that netted a brace in the 23rd and 27th minutes, also in the boys’ under-20 division.

GBTI GCC were in their usual ruthless mood and the second division women smacked YMCA OFHC Wild Cats 12-0 in their rampaging win. Princessa Wilkie and Sonia Jardine each banged home hat-tricks in the rampaging victory, while Sandy Roopnarine bagged a brace that could’ve easily been another hat-trick at least.

Saints defeated GCC Her-ricanes 5-0 to go top of the girls’ under-20 division. Charlia Webb and Sueann Fraser bagged braces while Kezia Chinian added the fifth.

In other results, GCC the Sequel thumped Hikers Cadets 6-0 in the men’s second division courtesy off a hat-trick from Damon Woodroffe, two goals from Alan Fernandes and one field goal from Medroy Scotland.

YMCA OFHC Aces edged YMCA OFHC Rusty 4-3 in the men’s second division as well. Scoring for the winners were Theodore Thierens, Dominic Alleyne, Simeon Moore and Shaquon Favourite.

The leagues continue this afternoon at the SSC ground on Carifesta Avenue with six more matches. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)