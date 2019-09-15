4th EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Be disciplined whilst you play but have fun too – Wayne Forde

”There are lots of good characteristics that you can build from football but above all you must have fun, enjoy the game. Be creative, test out your dribble but of course, have fun.”

Words of encouragement from Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President to the players and officials attending the launch of the Fourth East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green sponsored Under-11 League yesterday at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Ten (10) of the twelve (12) participating teams were on hand for the opening and they were all encouraged to be the best they can be during matches.

”I want to extend best wishes to all the teams, we do not know who will emerge as the champions, but go out there, play hard, play fair but above all, have fun. Let’s have an excellent competition.”

President Forde also extended gratitude to sponsor Ralph Green for his continued investment in the sport, noting that many of the players in the junior national teams including Shoran James would have been given the opportunity to develop their skills as a result of this tournament which is in its fourth year.

The executive committee of the EBFA was also commended by President Forde for its continued commitment towards the development of the sport by making opportunities available through competitions for the youths.

”I would like to congratulate the executive committee of the East Bank Football Association for the countless initiatives they have undertaken to keep football alive not only on the East Bank but throughout Guyana. They’re setting a fine example and I want to also congratulate the coaches that have taken time to bring the teams out here and get them ready for competition.”

Over 120 players will be battling on Saturday’s at the same venue in a league and knockout format to decide the winner of this year’s tournament.

GFF Executive Member, Dion Inniss who has responsibility for the EBFA also offered remarks, reminding the players that fair play must be practiced at all times as one team will emerge as champion but players and teams must respect each other during matches.

All the teams were presented with match jerseys, knapsacks and a ball, while the respective coaches were also recipients of a jersey each. Five matches were played.