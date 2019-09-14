Unbeaten Roberts claims Keith Moseley Memorial Billiards title in three-way final

Latest update September 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
Troy ‘Movements’ Roberts, known for his music playing and plane making skills, turned in a brilliant performance to win the first ever Keith Moseley
Memorial four ball billiards tournament which was hosted by the Mackenzie Sports Club as the MSC seeks to encourage more membership following its recent elections.
Roberts was unbeaten after taking on Avery Trim and Stephen Grant in a three-way final which began with Trim getting past Grant in a close encounter 100-96.
But in his next game, Trim suffered a 100-80 defeat to Roberts who then took home the bragging rights with a 100-99 thriller that crowned him the Keith Moseley Memorial championship which ended at the MSC last Sunday.
In that final game between Roberts and Grant, after taking the advantage just past the half way mark and looking in good form, Roberts lost control and Grant caught him at 89 and with a fine display led 99-97 before Roberts pushed past in a nail-biting finish 100-99 as Grant was left high and dry.
For his win Roberts walked away with $15,000, Grant collected $10,000 and Trim $5,000.
According to the organisers two more tournaments are planned for the rest of this year with the Hardcourt Warde Classic in November and the John Emmanuel Trim Memorial Classic in December.
