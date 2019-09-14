People think Guyana bad

People always talking bout crime in Guyana. A man snatch a chain and is a big thing. People suddenly calling pun Ram Jattan to tek action to keep such people off de streets.

A man park he bicycle outside he work place and anodda man pick it up and ride away. People does raise heaven and hell fuh de minister to put more police pun de streets.

Don’t talk bout when gunmen attack a house and rob and even shoot people. This crime situation even tun a political issue. Dem have people who mek out Guyana to be de worse place when it come to crime. Of course dem have people who would seh that things not so bad but when people show video of bicycle people attacking people and robbing dem at gunpoint don’t help de situation.

That why dem boys couldn’t help but notice a case that happen in New York. That is a place wheh police does respond like lightning. Dem have nuff police cars and sometimes when de police turn up close behind does be de fire service and de ambulance.

People does feel safe. That is why people sometimes believe that Guyana is de wuss place fuh crime. Imagine de shock when a lady who never see a crime in Guyana go to New York and get rob at she gate. This lady go on holiday wid she baby.

She never get rob in Guyana wheh she born and raise. A gunman tackle she and point a gun at she one-year-old baby and rob she nuff money, some of which was not even she own. De shock mek she decide fuh pack up and come back home wheh she feel more safe.

Dem boys seh that people does cuss Guyana but if dem look around dem would realize that Guyana is not bad at all. People don’t get killed when dem go to de cinema or when dem go shopping.

Talk half and don’t believe Guyana as bad as some people seh.