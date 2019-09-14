Latest update September 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Overpass elevator breaks down, operator, others trapped for over an hour

Sep 14, 2019 News 0

It was literally high drama at Eccles, East Bank Demerara yesterday after one of the recently commissioned overpass elevators broke down, with the operator and others inside.
The occupants were trapped for over an hour before another operator arrived to release them.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 Munro (96*), Simmons (86), Pollard (45*) on fire in TKR’s record breaker

Hero CPL T20 Munro (96*), Simmons (86), Pollard (45*) on fire in...

Sep 14, 2019

It was anticipated to be an epic battle between the two most successful teams in the seven-year history of the CPL T20 cricket. Defending Champions and three times winners Trinbago Knight Riders...
Read More
GFF /NAMILCO U-17 football Linden champs to be decided today at Wisburg ground

GFF /NAMILCO U-17 football Linden champs to be...

Sep 14, 2019

Unbeaten Roberts claims Keith Moseley Memorial Billiards title in three-way final

Unbeaten Roberts claims Keith Moseley Memorial...

Sep 14, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues Stick will cross today as action resumes

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey...

Sep 14, 2019

KMPA foundation introduces weekly podcast

KMPA foundation introduces weekly podcast

Sep 14, 2019

Guyana Karate College commissions new Dojo building

Guyana Karate College commissions new Dojo...

Sep 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Where is my receipt?

    Believe it or leave it! There are persons in Guyana who when they leave home, travel with exact money to make their purchases... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019