Overpass elevator breaks down, operator, others trapped for over an hour

Latest update September 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
It was literally high drama at Eccles, East Bank Demerara yesterday after one of the recently commissioned overpass elevators broke down, with the operator and others inside.
The occupants were trapped for over an hour before another operator arrived to release them.
Sep 14, 2019It was anticipated to be an epic battle between the two most successful teams in the seven-year history of the CPL T20 cricket. Defending Champions and three times winners Trinbago Knight Riders...
Sep 14, 2019
Sep 14, 2019
Sep 14, 2019
Sep 14, 2019
Sep 14, 2019
The police rank who abused the Minister of Business on the ferry last week will probably be severely chastised or even... more
Believe it or leave it! There are persons in Guyana who when they leave home, travel with exact money to make their purchases... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Had a government of a developing Commonwealth country suspended parliament to stop the opposition... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]