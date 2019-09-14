New Amsterdam Multilateral gets Million-dollar boost from President.

President David Granger yesterday took his message of free education for all to the New Amsterdam Multilateral School (NAMS).

The president’s visit to the school forms part of the Education Month observances.

While there, the Head of State presented a cheque for one million dollars to boost the institution’s Science and Technology Departments.

President Granger in his speech to the gathering stated that “I want to place special emphasis on science, technology and mathematics, to equip you for the knowledge-based future of our country”.

President Granger reminded the gathering that the Coalition Government has placed education on the forefront of their agenda noting that national development is made possible through education. He restated his administration’s plan to make education free from nursery to tertiary.

“Education is a top priority… however, education from nursery to university used to be provided free of cost from 1976. It will be provided free of cost in the next decade of development,” adding that it is enshrined in the Constitution of Guyana and is an entitlement to every citizen.”

The Head of State noted that “public education is on the right path” and encouraged the students to diversify their career options as Guyana continues to rapidly develop. He urged them to explore professions in various fields which will build local capacity.

Accompanying the president on the visit to the school was Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry. During her presentation, she reiterated the importance of a quality education.

She noted that engagements on every level – teacher, parents and student – is a necessary step in the development of the education sector. The Education Minister also highlighted that since assuming office, the Coalition has heavily invested in the education sector.

Head teacher of New Amsterdam Multilateral School, Vanessa Jacobs, assured the Head of State that the staff of the institution is committed to ensuring that the students receive quality education.

President Granger also presented tokens to the best graduating students of the institution for 2018 and 2019. Following the assembly, the Head of State and Minister Henry toured the school’s science and technology facilities.