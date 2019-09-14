Joe Biden confuses Guyana with Ghana – I’ve been to Ghana, I’ve been all through Africa’

Washington Examiner – 2020 presidential front-runner Joe Biden confused the South American country of Guyana for the African nation of Ghana while speaking at a campaign event.

Biden, 76, joined Adam Sexton of WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire, for a town hall in the network’s latest installment of Conversation with the Candidate, which aired on Thursday.

“Growing up as a child in Guyana, my grandfather used to tell us stories that God made the United States. He told us about the wonders and freedoms in this country. I live my life striving to be an American citizen and I’m proud to have achieved that goal,” Terrance Geenarain stated. “As president what will you do so that future grandfathers share the stories of our great nation?”

“I have been to Ghana, I’ve been all through Africa and one of the things everybody has to remember is that we are — we have led the world not just by the example of power, but the power of our example,” Biden began.

“We have been that shining city on a hill for real,” he continued. “Every generation that’s come here, whether it was my great, great grandfather Owen Finnegan getting on a coffin ship in the Irish Sea in 1849, or you coming from Ghana, everybody who’s come had to have courage. It took real courage to decide I’m going to change everything that I know, and leave everything that is comfortable to me, and what I’m going to, is I’m going to take a risk.”

Since entering the race months ago, Biden has consistently made mistakes while campaigning. Recently, he misspoke when retelling the story of a war hero, the dates of the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., while also claiming he was still vice president during the Majory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting despite him having been out of office.

Earlier this week, a member of the former vice president’s inner circle criticized the media’s coverage of his campaign, arguing, “I don’t know of anybody who has taken as sustained and vitriolic a negative pounding as Biden.”