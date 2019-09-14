GFF /NAMILCO U-17 football Linden champs to be decided today at Wisburg ground

Latest update September 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) / NAMILCO Flour Power Under-17 knockout final for teams in Linden will be played this afternoon at the Wisburg Secondary School ground.
The finalists are the reigning champions Milerock, who won the tournament last year when it was played in a league format and Botafago.
That game will be the second as the first features from 12.00hrs, beaten semifinalists Amelia’s Ward Panthers and Eagles. The final is set for 14.00hrs.
The two teams reached the final as Milerock took care of Eagles 2-0 with Marcus Tudor netting the first goal in the 58th minute and then the second was scored by Zidan Ramdehol, while Botafago through a goal in the 37th minute by Tyreese David stopped Amelia’s Ward Panthers 1-0.
Sep 14, 2019It was anticipated to be an epic battle between the two most successful teams in the seven-year history of the CPL T20 cricket. Defending Champions and three times winners Trinbago Knight Riders...
Sep 14, 2019
Sep 14, 2019
Sep 14, 2019
Sep 14, 2019
Sep 14, 2019
The police rank who abused the Minister of Business on the ferry last week will probably be severely chastised or even... more
Believe it or leave it! There are persons in Guyana who when they leave home, travel with exact money to make their purchases... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Had a government of a developing Commonwealth country suspended parliament to stop the opposition... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]