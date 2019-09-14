GFF /NAMILCO U-17 football Linden champs to be decided today at Wisburg ground

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) / NAMILCO Flour Power Under-17 knockout final for teams in Linden will be played this afternoon at the Wisburg Secondary School ground.

The finalists are the reigning champions Milerock, who won the tournament last year when it was played in a league format and Botafago.

That game will be the second as the first features from 12.00hrs, beaten semifinalists Amelia’s Ward Panthers and Eagles. The final is set for 14.00hrs.

The two teams reached the final as Milerock took care of Eagles 2-0 with Marcus Tudor netting the first goal in the 58th minute and then the second was scored by Zidan Ramdehol, while Botafago through a goal in the 37th minute by Tyreese David stopped Amelia’s Ward Panthers 1-0.