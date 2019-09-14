First Lady says National Library is a ‘Cathedral of Learning’ – urges administration to consider lending eBooks

Latest update September 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger yesterday said that the National Library is a “Cathedral of Learning” which still remains relevant today.
The First Lady was speaking at the Library’s Staff Appreciation Ceremony, held in commemoration of its 110th Anniversary.
She commended the Library for making positive steps towards embracing technology with its “Reading and Robotics” programme, which was the end result of a collaboration with STEM Guyana. The First Lady urged the Library’s administration to incorporate the necessary technology to facilitate the lending of eBooks.
“I look forward to the Library services being developed to be a vibrant partner in ICT and its lending services expanding to the loan of eBooks and circulation of reference material… The library remains relevant and remains an organisation in transformation as it adopts and adapts to our new focus on education … It is the national repository of every book written by Guyanese, in Guyana, on Guyana,” Mrs. Granger said.
The Library also presented the First Lady with a token of appreciation for her support of the “Library Link” programme, which is a literary initiative targeting senior citizens.
Chief Librarian, Ms. Emily King, thanked the staff for their commitment to the job.
Chairman of the Board of the National Library, Mr. Petamber Persaud also attended the function, which was held in the Library’s conference room.
