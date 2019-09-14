Latest update September 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

First Lady says National Library is a ‘Cathedral of Learning’ – urges administration to consider lending eBooks

Sep 14, 2019 News 0

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger yesterday said that the National Library is a “Cathedral of Learning” which still remains relevant today.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger (right), receives a token of appreciation from Chief Librarian, Ms. Emily King at the National Library’s Staff Appreciation Ceremony

A section of the audience at the Staff Appreciation Ceremony, in commemoration of the National Library’s 110th Anniversary.

The First Lady was speaking at the Library’s Staff Appreciation Ceremony, held in commemoration of its 110th Anniversary.
She commended the Library for making positive steps towards embracing technology with its “Reading and Robotics” programme, which was the end result of a collaboration with STEM Guyana. The First Lady urged the Library’s administration to incorporate the necessary technology to facilitate the lending of eBooks.
“I look forward to the Library services being developed to be a vibrant partner in ICT and its lending services expanding to the loan of eBooks and circulation of reference material… The library remains relevant and remains an organisation in transformation as it adopts and adapts to our new focus on education … It is the national repository of every book written by Guyanese, in Guyana, on Guyana,” Mrs. Granger said.
The Library also presented the First Lady with a token of appreciation for her support of the “Library Link” programme, which is a literary initiative targeting senior citizens.

Chief Librarian, Ms. Emily King, thanked the staff for their commitment to the job.

Chairman of the Board of the National Library, Mr. Petamber Persaud also attended the function, which was held in the Library’s conference room.

 

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 Munro (96*), Simmons (86), Pollard (45*) on fire in TKR’s record breaker

Hero CPL T20 Munro (96*), Simmons (86), Pollard (45*) on fire in...

Sep 14, 2019

It was anticipated to be an epic battle between the two most successful teams in the seven-year history of the CPL T20 cricket. Defending Champions and three times winners Trinbago Knight Riders...
Read More
GFF /NAMILCO U-17 football Linden champs to be decided today at Wisburg ground

GFF /NAMILCO U-17 football Linden champs to be...

Sep 14, 2019

Unbeaten Roberts claims Keith Moseley Memorial Billiards title in three-way final

Unbeaten Roberts claims Keith Moseley Memorial...

Sep 14, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues Stick will cross today as action resumes

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey...

Sep 14, 2019

KMPA foundation introduces weekly podcast

KMPA foundation introduces weekly podcast

Sep 14, 2019

Guyana Karate College commissions new Dojo building

Guyana Karate College commissions new Dojo...

Sep 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Where is my receipt?

    Believe it or leave it! There are persons in Guyana who when they leave home, travel with exact money to make their purchases... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019