Corentyne mother on trial for accessory to murder

Lalita Bollers, 45 of Lot 1E Ramphal Street, Corentyne, Berbice, is on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine Beharry and a mixed jury, on a charge of being an accessory in the murder of a security guard.

It is alleged that she received and comforted her son Carlos Bollers, and Yuvraj Singh, knowing that they had murdered Munesh Prem Ayasammy Munien, called ‘Tad,’ in the course of a robbery.

This allegedly happened on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Prosecutor Mandel Moore is presenting the state’s case. Attorney at Law Tanya Warren Clements is appearing for the accused.

On Saturday, March 31, 2018, Munien’s body was found at the back of the Sukhram General and Agro Chemicals Store, at Rose Hall Town Public Road. He was employed there as the night guard.

The body reportedly bore a gaping wound to the throat, head and other parts of his body. A large quantity of cash was reportedly missing from the store.

After investigation a number of persons including Carlos Bollers and Yuvraj Singh were taken into custody.

Further investigation led police to the home of Laita Bollers, where they reportedly recovered some money and other materials.

She, along with the Carlos Bollers and Singh, were charged with the crime. The woman was subsequently charged with accessory after the fact.

The Prosecution is expected to call 10 witnesses.