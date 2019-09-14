First ever Agri-tourism Expo launched!

Latest update September 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Department of Tourism and the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday launched the country’s first Agri-Tourism Expo and Business Forum which is to be held on 31 October to 2 November 2.
The launch was attended by key players in the forum including Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder, Minister of Business, Haimraj Rajkumar, and Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes.
Delivering the feature address, Minister Holder alluded to the fact that as Guyanese, we already engage in agri-tourism with the simple things we do, such as picking fruits in the countryside, having a ‘bush’ cook using the very ingredients from the farm.
“However, in Guyana, Agri-tourism is a category that needs to be exploited, to be branded as a unique product from Guyana. Not only to attain foreign arrival targets but also to put more money in the pockets of our farmers and the nation in general. It is a sustainable tourism program that promises a win-win outcome,” Minister Holder said.
Already, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has begun branching into Agri-tourism with their cultural and heritage tourism product, where visitors are given a first-hand experience of sugar estate operations such as Uitvlugt Estate in Demerara, Albion Estate in Berbice, and plans for a Sugar Museum and a ‘Sugar Heritage Park’.
Minister Rajkumar, in his remarks, spoke to the continuously increased levels of development in both the Agriculture and Tourism Sectors over the years.
“These are two high growth sectors, both of which are of great importance to national development, we also are aligned with the tenancies of the green state development strategy 2020, which is to promote green and inclusive growth. This Agri-tourism Expo represents part of our efforts to link these two sectors that align well with each other to capture the full benefits from them.”
The overall expectation is that this push for the melding of agriculture with tourism will be an overwhelmingly positive boost not only for tourism but for the farmers who are ready to get involved by adding a new revenue stream to their business.
