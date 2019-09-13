Latest update September 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tahir and Qais Ahmad join Amazon Warriors

Sep 13, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have announced that Shadab Khan, the Pakistan international leg-spinner, will only be available for the first three games of their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season due to domestic commitments. He will be replaced by South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

Imran Tahir.

Tahir played for the Amazon Warriors in 2018 where he claimed 16 wickets at 17.75 as the team made it to the final where they were beaten by the Trinbago Knight Riders. Tahir was part of the South African squad at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup where he claimed 11 wickets in his nine matches in the tournament.
The Amazon Warriors have also announced a replacement for USA player Saurabh Netravalkar who will be unavailable due to international commitments. Netravalkar was drafted as the Amazon Warriors ICC Americas player, but draft rules allow for him to be replaced by a Caribbean or overseas player.
Netravalkar will be replaced by Afghan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad who played for the St Lucia franchise in the 2018 Hero CPL. Qais has 35 wickets in T20 cricket at the very impressive average of 18 from his 27 matches in the format. (CPL)

 

More in this category

Sports

Cornwall’s blistering 75 give Zouks first points as Tallawahs lose by 5 wickets

Cornwall’s blistering 75 give Zouks first points as Tallawahs lose...

Sep 13, 2019

Watched by a large and vocal Sabina Park crowd, Chris Gayle, back in the Jamaica Tallawahs set up for the first time in two seasons of the Hero CPL, failed to lead his team to victory after getting a...
Read More
Tahir and Qais Ahmad join Amazon Warriors

Tahir and Qais Ahmad join Amazon Warriors

Sep 13, 2019

NSC assists Mahaicony Flames Circle Tennis Club

NSC assists Mahaicony Flames Circle Tennis Club

Sep 13, 2019

NexGen Global Marketing & HJ’s ‘Not in My House’ Boxing Marques promises to KO Columbian; Allicock to box in amateur bouts

NexGen Global Marketing & HJ’s ‘Not in...

Sep 13, 2019

Golfers to tee off in Crown ECO tournament at LGC

Golfers to tee off in Crown ECO tournament at LGC

Sep 13, 2019

GBA introduce Badminton at Mackenzie High School

GBA introduce Badminton at Mackenzie High School

Sep 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019