Sussex St. man jailed for robbing couple on seawall

Seon Ray, a 20-year-old unemployed man of Sussex Street, Albouystown, was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail by Magistrate Dylon Bess after he was found guilty of robbing a couple on the Kitty Seawall almost three months ago.

The defendant was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he had pleaded not guilty to the two charges made out against him.

The first charge alleged that on June 15, last, at Kingston, Georgetown, while in the company of another, he robbed Terryl Chu of two cell phones, a haversack and a bottle of perfume.

Also on the same date and at the same location, also in the company of another, he robbed Ishan Singh of items including jewellery.

Ray was jointly charged with Navin Ally who had pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to two and a half years on each charge by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. Those sentences are to run concurrently.

The facts of the charge stated that on the day in question, the victims, who are in a relationship, were having lunch at the seawall near the construction site at Pegasus. They were facing the ocean when Ally allegedly came from behind.

He reportedly shouted, “Don’t move or I will shoot.” He then relieved the victims of the articles mentioned in the charges. An alarm was raised by the victims to persons at the construction site and a police officer on duty at the Pegasus Hotel.

A police patrol responded to the alarm and was able to apprehend Ally who was found with Singh’s property. Ray was subsequently arrested with Chu’s belongings.

The men were taken into custody where investigations were carried out. A confrontation was held between the parties and the victims maintained their story. Ally reportedly apologised to them.

The prosecutor had indicated that Ally was not found to be in possession of a firearm based on his threat to the victims.

After being found guilty of the offences, Magistrate Bess imposed a sentence of three years for each charge in the case of Ray. The sentences will run concurrently.