PPP not opposed to production of ID cards at this time – Jagdeo

Despite describing the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s move to have ID cards produced as a delaying tactic, Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, has indicated that it is “not a big issue” for the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

The PPP had contended that GECOM’s secretariat is making up different reasons to delay the elections, including this. But, during a press conference yesterday, Jagdeo said that if the production of ID cards is not “on the critical path” toward General and Regional Elections, then there wouldn’t be an issue.

Commissioners nominated by the party had raised questions over the Secretariat’s plan to produce the ID cards, as it was calculated that they would take at least three months to print. But it was explained by other Commissioners that the process would not affect the election date.

In any case, Commissioner Charles Corbin explained that the production of ID cards runs concurrent with the preparation process, and that the election date does not depend in any way on the production of ID cards.

He also said that, though the old ID cards would be decommissioned after the new ones are printed, an ID card is not necessary to vote.

Before reneging on his criticism of the production process, Jagdeo had said that it would be too costly.

The Commission had agreed that GECOM would produce its own ID cards.

According to an Internal Memorandum (dated September 3, 2019), GECOM would procure its own card issuance system at a cost of US$495,000, inclusive of consulting and administration costs.

According to the document, it would take two weeks to acquire the equipment, three days to deploy and configure it, and about nine continuous days to produce 750,000 cards.

However, Commissioner Vincent Alexander said that, in the interest of time, the Commission is considering printing only as much as is needed for the upcoming General and Regional Elections, for persons who would be over 18 years of age at a qualifying date.

GECOM was granted funds in the 2019 budget specifically for the production of the ID cards, which are very different from the current ones in configuration, material and design.

In criticising this, Jagdeo said “That is this APNU mentality.”

He said that it would be more beneficial to only print IDs for new registrants at this time.