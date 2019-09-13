Police accused of covering-up assault in station

Forty-year-old Jermaine Wilson of Lot 50, West Front Road, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, is accusing the Guyana Police Force of covering up an incident where ranks at the East Ruimveldt Outpost, beat him and his pregnant spouse, inside the facility on July 19. Wilson, who said he trades in vehicle spare parts, reportedly suffered a broken jaw and left hand as a result of the incident.

Wilson is of the view that the police are deliberately dragging their feet on the matter and that nothing is being done, since he is unable to get a proper response on every enquiry, despite the fact that he has visited the Police Complaints Authority and other departments on several occasions.

Wilson said on July 19, 2019, he visited the outpost in the company of his spouse Jewel Bearam to check on her brother who was being held at the facility on another matter. He said that he approached a rank there (name provided) , whom he recognised as being the ‘children father’ of a woman with whom he was intimate. He said the officer was very rude to him, using profanity during their conversation. He said that he was even more shocked when the officer began accusing him of selling drugs, saying that he always wanted to kill him as well (All this is quite audible from a video that was made viral.).

The businessman said that an argument erupted between him and the rank, and it was during that period that the rank ordered another rank to restrain him. Wilson said that in the argument, the officer informed him that he had gone to great lengths to disguise himself in a dress and wig to kill him (Wilson), but had failed to locate him. The businessman also produced a video of the attack and the conversation with the rank as proof of his story.

He said the incident escalated to a point where he was handcuffed at the station, and restrained by another rank. He said at that point he was punched in the face every time he responded to the angry taunts of the officer. Wilson said he was also kicked about the body as he fell on the floor, and had his Rastafarian locks pulled at viciously by his attacker.

Wilson said the male rank dealt him blows about the body with a wooden club, resulting in him sustaining a broken jaw and left arm. He said his spouse was videoing the entire proceeding and was asked to desist by a female officer. When she refused, Wilson’s attacker reportedly cuffed her twice in her abdomen, although she was well advanced in her pregnancy.

He said the woman fell to the floor groaning and no one attempted to assist her during the melee.

Wilson indicated that he was thrown into the lockups with his injuries and was left there for seventy-two hours, before anyone attempted to ensure he received medical attention. He said that police also ignored the pregnant woman for over three hours, before getting her medical attention.

The man said that however, when his spouse made the video of the incident viral on social media, while at the hospital things changed. He said he was released from custody shortly after and he saw a different approach from ranks who had abused them at the outpost.

He said since July 19, he has been making every attempt at every departmental level within the Police Force to get justice, but seems to be going around in circles.

When ‘A’ Division Commander, Marlon Chapman was contacted on the matter yesterday, he would only state the matter was still under investigation.