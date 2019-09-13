NSC assists Mahaicony Flames Circle Tennis Club

In an effort to have more villages across Guyana participate in Circle Tennis, the National Sports Commission yesterday made a donation to the

Mahaicony Flames Circle Tennis Club. Club Member, May Bourne stated that the equipment came at a time when the team is preparing to compete in Minister Dr. George Norton and Director of Sport Christopher Jones ‘Revival of Our National Game of Circle Tennis’ tournament scheduled for this month end in Region 10.

Racquets, wickets and balls were presented to aid in their preparation.