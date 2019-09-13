NexGen Global Marketing & HJ’s ‘Not in My House’ Boxing Marques promises to KO Columbian; Allicock to box in amateur bouts

By Sean Devers

At age 33, Flyweight Dexter ‘The Kid’ Marques is in the second phase of his Professional career and after a 17-month hiatus from the ring he is set to headline the Guyana Boxing Board’s sanctioned, NexGen Global Marketing and Hits & Jams’ ‘Not in My House’ Pro-Am Boxing Card on September 28 from 18:30hrs as Durban Park is set to host boxing for the first time.

Durban Park, known for hosting Horse Racing back in the day, will make its debut as boxing venue; joining GCC Bourda, Pegasus Hotel, Princess Hotel, Giftland Mall, Thirst Park, the National Park and Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to host professional boxing.

Marques, with 20 fights ( 18 wins and 2 losses with 6 knock-outs) promises his fans a knock-out against Columbian Jose Antonio Jimenez, (22 fights – 17 wins, 4 losses and a draw with 9 KOs) in the fifth or sixth round of the 10-round main bout.

The card has seven professional fights including a female match-up and four amateur bouts with two boxers from the USA and Jimenez being the foreign fighters. Marques last fought professionally in January last year when he beat his Venezuelan opponent at the Sports Hall before taking a self-imposed exile to dabble in boxing promotion.

“The promoting did not really work out and since I never retired from boxing I decided to give it another shot. I am taking this fight very seriously since when I win here it can open doors for me. I am focused on my career since things seems to be looking up. I have four to five years left in me as boxer so I am determined to make the most of it” explained the route 48 (Sophia) Bus Conductor.

“I have watched videos of his fights and he has beaten some good fighters and my preparation going well and I am ready for a seventh knock-out ” said Marques, who was born in Albouystown before moving to Sophia where attended the Redeemer Primary School and later the St. Mary’s Secondary.

Marques, a four-time Caribbean Amateur Champion in the 105-112 weight division, competed at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Australia and the CAC Games and during his amateur career, which ended in 2006, fought 65 times suffering only two losses.

His Pro debut began in 2006 when he beat Charlton Skeete in a Flyweight contest at the National Park and became the only Guyanese to get a title fight in his second outing as a Pro when he knocked out Orlando ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers in the eleventh round to take the Guyana Flyweight crown.

“This is a very important fight for me and I have been training from 4:30 to 6 from Monday to Thursday mornings with Coach (Sebert) Blake and from 4-6 in the afternoons at the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Gym before doing sparring sessions at the six-head Gym on Fridays and Sunday with Coach and Coach Joseph Murray” said Marques who has two brothers and three sisters.

Marques, who spent four months in Canada in 2010 after spending some time in Cuba, lamented that his biggest challenge is not getting enough fights in Guyana adding that he always wanted to campaign overseas but there are things preventing that happening at this time.

The Pugilist thanked Giftland OfficeMax for being his main sponsor for this bout. Marques is married and has two sons, (Dexter Junior who is 13) and (Deanaer who is 2) but young Dexter plays cricket and rugby. But boxing runs in the blood of their father, who was born on June 13 1986 to Terrence Marques and Angel Howard.

“I got interested in boxing from seeing my uncles (Vincent and Richard Howard) training and started to box when I was 13. My aunt, Ann Howard was also a boxer and also my grandfather Vincent Howard Senior” the very confident Marques concluded.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that that the Caribbean’s top amateur boxer Keevin Allicock, will join his sibling, Keeve (Professional Card) on the historic event and will fight in the amateur bouts.

Keevin Allicock is expected to return from the World Boxing Championship in Russia on September 22 and if plans bear fruit, he could match gloves with an amateur fighter from Trinidad & Tobago.