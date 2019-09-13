Labourer, 69, crushed by truck

Christian Bowlin, a 69-year-old labourer of Parika, East Bank Essequibo, was yesterday crushed to death by a truck (GWW 4008) while he was on his way to the post office to retrieve his birth certificate. The incident took place around 13:45 hrs.

According to reports, the father of ten who lives at lot 2089 Boodhoo Scheme, Parika, East Bank Essequibo, was riding on the main access road at Parika Outfall when he allegedly lost control of his bicycle.

Reports revealed that Bowlin ended up in the path of the truck owned by Bhola’s Sawmill which at the time was being driven by a 30-year-old male who also resides in the same area as the deceased.

Kaieteur News understands that the man apparently lost control of his bicycle after it came into contact with the truck, causing him to fall onto the roadway and under the rear wheel of the vehicle.

An eyewitness who gave her name as Sharon told this publication that the driver stopped his truck about two corners away from the accident scene and proceeded into a variety store to purchase something, totally unaware of the incident.

However, he was soon after told of the accident and upon seeing the condition of the deceased, he abandoned the truck and fled to his residence where he was subsequently arrested by the police.

Christian Bowlin was described as a very peaceful and well respected individual in the community. He leaves to mourn his 10 children and eight siblings. Investigations are ongoing.