Guyana move from beggar to king

Nuff people experience de situation wha Guyana experiencing. When people was down and out, nobody even use to look at dem. Is like a pavement dweller. He don’t have no family or relatives. But as soon as he win de lotto, he does get more family dan he even know he had.

All of a sudden, he become Uncle Dis or Cousin Dat.

Dem boys remember when Jagdeo try to go to Kuwait without invitation. He fly almost to de border of de country and announce he presence. De Kuwaitis radio and tell Jagdeo dat he can’t land. Dem turn back Jagdeo in de air.

Some airlines use to fly to Guyana and when things don’t suit dem, de next thing people know is dem stop flying. Some of dem lef Guyanese stranded.

When Guyanese travel to some country, people use to tek dem eyes and pass dem. Dem treat Guyanese like sh*t.

Old people always she, ‘Never cuss de bridge you cross.’ Don’t tun up yuh nose at people because yuh never know who gon got to reach out a hand to you in de future.

On Tuesday, Soulja Bai accredit three ambassadors. One of dem come from de same Kuwait dat refuse to meet wid de president of Guyana, even if was Jagdeo. Dem boys seh all of a sudden things change. People treating Guyanese like royalty. Dem seh dem wouldn’t be surprised if de Queen pay a visit in a hurry.

Airlines dat never look at Guyana, suddenly flying to dis country. JetBlue announce it coming even before de people know dat it was in talks wid Guyana. But dem boys should have realize dat from de time Guyana find oil dat dis woulda happen. American Airlines start to fly as soon as Exxon announce oil.

It start to fly to Miami. Now it challenging dem airline dat use to fly between thick and thin. It flying between Georgetown and Timehri.

Dem boys not happy dat de politicians bowing to de newcomers.

Talk half and watch how Guyana tun from beggar to king.