GTT grilled by PUC on absence of details on new phone bills – Company apologises for failing to notify consumers

Guyana’s largest telecommunications and technology provider, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) faced a series of questions with regard to the omission of vital information in the new billing system.

Officials of the company admitted to their shortcomings and apologised to consumers for failing to notify them of the new format at a hearing before the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) yesterday.

The hearing was hosted by the PUC at the Cara Lodge before a packed room of representatives from the PUC, GTT, members of the public and media personnel.

Among speakers at the hearing were Pat Dyal, Ramon Gaskin and former CEO of GTT, Dr. Yog Mahadeo.

Representatives of the company were hauled before the utilities commission, when one of its customers, Ramon Gaskin, complained to the PUC that his bill received for the billing period May 01, 2019 – May 31, 2019 was presented in a new format.

Gaskin had noted, with concern, that the telephone bill does not reflect an itemised list of (a) cellular calls, and (b) overseas calls, which would have been itemised in previous bills, and afforded consumers the ability to check and verify their activities for the preceding month.

During the PUC hearing yesterday, Gaskin further registered his concerns as it relates to the omissions. He told officials attached to GTT and Commissioners of the PUC that the new billing format gives consumers no means of comparing or tracing the manner in which they have been using the service.

Gaskin said that with no breakdown of the charges, consumer cannot tell what exactly it is they are paying for.

Gaskin was later told that consumers can get to uplift a detailed print-out of their bills at the main offices of GTT, once requested.

The complainant (Gaskin) nonetheless rejected the response “That is not true … GTT said you have to go online to get it, they want me to pay more money for another service. I want to make that clear that you have been misleading the commission”.

“GTT is forcing persons to accept the new services… but you cannot do it unless the PUC allows you to make those changes. I want my original bills. Your licence does not permit unilateral changes. You are not allowed to do so, I reject your apology!” Gaskin stated emphatically.

Mark Reynolds, Vice President of legal and regulatory affairs of GTT, acknowledged that the company lapsed in that regard and would accept the blame for failing to notify the consumers of the new billing. He said that customers should have at least 30 days notice before the new billing format is rolled out.

Reynolds contended nonetheless that the agreement and licence do not indicate the particular details and format in which the contents of the bill should be.

Responding to Gaskin’s concern on the new billing format, Vice President Customer Experience at GTT, Orson Ferguson, explained that GTT introduced its e-billing by means of the My GTT App in support of the country’s green initiative, coupled with the technological growth and direction of the company and the country.

He argued that to date, through the initiative, GTT has seen a 30 percent decline in the number of customers being disconnected for non-payment – which speaks to the efficiency and convenience of the App.

Ferguson also noted that a majority of GTT customers have welcomed the one-page billing format.

“Marrying what is to come and the days of old, GTT is pursuing more innovative ways of accessing bills at an earlier and more convenient means. Persons who have not opted into My GTT as an option to access their bills are sent a summarised one, and are able to obtain a more detailed bill through My GTT, 0488, or in stores.”

Moderator of the hearing and Chairman of the PUC, Attorney Dela Britton raised concerns of the effectiveness of the paperless bill.

She enquired, “Was there a survey done to assess how many persons had access to the internet? Was there an education campaign given to consumers before the new billing format was implemented?”

“No there was not. We didn’t do an actual survey but we relied on data that was already available,” Ferguson replied.

He told the PUC the data revealed that 70 percent of the population has internet access.

“What about the remaining, 30 percent?” asked Britton.

To which Reynolds interjected. “GTT has number of ads out on telling the public about the services. Again GTT takes responsibility and we apologise to Mr. Gaskin and the consumers…In terms of the accountability, GTT has been in compliance”.

GTT officials had contended that the company wrote the PUC informing that effective May 2019, a new bill format was disseminated to residential customers living in and out of Georgetown.

According to GTT, the bill provides a summary of all charges for the specific month that it refers, including cell, landline and overseas calls. What the new format does not involve is the details of the specific calls, which were made – however GTT can provide same based on a request received from the user.

Representatives of the company had also mentioned the free access to the ‘my GTT app’ internet service.

That statement was taken to task by Mahadeo, who noted there is nothing that is free about the internet service.