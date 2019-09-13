Latest update September 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Golfers to tee off in Crown ECO tournament at LGC

Some of the nation’s top golfers are set to match skills tomorrow when the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) hosts the Crown Eco tournament from 12:00hrs. Crown Eco is a division of Crown Mining Supplies located on North Road, Georgetown where the tournament was launched.

LGC President Aleem Hussain accepts the cheque from Junior Director of Crown Mining Supplies Avashti Persaud.

The competition will be contested in the 0-9, 10-18 and 20-28 Flights while there will also be prizes for the longest drive and nearest to pin. Speaking at the launching ceremony yesterday, LGC President Aleem Hussain said the tournament is expected to attract a large field of golfers and the public is invited to experience the thrill of the game and the ambience of the Lusignan Golf Course.
He added that it is going to be a fantastic tournament and expressed gratitude to the sponsors. Hussain noted that the course is in fine shape and this competition is the kick off of the second half of the golf season for the year.
Avashti Persaud, Junior Director of Crown Mining Supplies said they are happy to be on board and encouraged the public to support the tournament. She wished the players well, adding that she is looking forward to a successful and exciting tournament.
The company’s massive newly expanded headquarters is home to their new division of eco-friendly products such as air-conditioning units, refrigerators, and all types of solar lighting.
Among the players set to participate are Pur Persaud, Max Persaud, Hussain, Dr. Joaan Deo, Christine Sookram, Shanella London, George Bulkan and Vijay Deo.

New 2019