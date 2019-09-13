E’bo coast questions preparedness for oil and gas

As Guyana prepares for its first production of oil in 2020, the Guyanese population continues to be sensitised on the potential benefits of the Oil and Gas industry.

The Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Energy, yesterday hosted a consultation session with residents of Region Two, hosted at the Essequibo Technical Institute.

Dr. Mark Bynoe, who is Director of the Department of Energy, said that the session was geared at three vital areas. “The session was geared at improving sensitisation and awareness building, sensitising Guyanese on the Opportunities, and to allow interaction with the public.”

As the interactive session unfolded, one concern that was highlighted was the preparedness of Guyanese for the Oil and Gas sector.

Former president of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Deleep Singh, opined during his remarks yesterday that Guyanese are not yet prepared for Oil and Gas. Singh highlighted the fact that just a few Guyanese are participating in the Oil industry.

“Guyanese are not prepared for the coming of oil and gas…Oil if managed properly will transfer Guyana… Cost of manufacturing, cheaper electricity, job opportunities are all things that we need to focus on. We need to put our differences aside and work in unity; otherwise, there will be chaos. When there is chaos, the wealth can be taken away from us.”

Dr. Bynoe pointed out that there is sufficient wealth in the Oil and Gas sector. Bynoe noted, however, that if Guyanese were to truly enjoy the benefits of the sector, they must first live in unity – putting aside race, corruption and their political differences.

Bynoe also mentioned that Guyanese should play a more vital role in securing employment within the Oil and Gas sector.

“There are discussions on local content, but the applications that we often receive are few. It means either we don’t have the skills or are not prepared to go through with the industry. We need to ensure that the capacities are built…As a small developing country, we have a small core to draw from, greater collaboration must then be established… We need the people to execute and provide the services we need in the industry.”

The Essequibo Technical Institute is already making efforts to have young Guyanese prepared for the oil industry. Principal of the Institution, Rawl Pearce, said that the institution is presently offering courses related to the Oil and Gas sector.

“The institution is making rapid progress in participating in the Oil and Gas sector. At the moment, we are hoping to secure accreditation for our courses,” said Pearce.