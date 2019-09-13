Cattle buyer ambushed, shot and robbed at Babu Jaan – One suspect in custody

Latest update September 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police in Berbice have arrested one suspect in connection with the shooting of a businessman at Babu Jaan, Port Mourant, Berbice yesterday morning. This is according to a senior police source in the division.
The injured man has since been identified as Abdul Hack, 64.
Kaieteur News understands he is currently a patient at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital nursing a gunshot wound to the left leg.
According to information received, Hack travelled to Berbice to purchase cattle at the Babu Jaan location when a gunman confronted him and demanded that he hand over the cash that he had in his possession. It is unclear at what point during the robbery the businessman was shot, but a bullet was pumped into his left leg before the bandit escaped with over $600,000 in cash.
Hack was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he remains a patient.
The police are investigating.
