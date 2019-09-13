Bicycle thief sentenced to six months behind bars

John Cameron, a 20-year-old mason was yesterday placed behind bars by Magistrate Dylon Bess after he decided to change his plea to guilty for a charge in which he stole a bicycle.

The court heard that Cameron stole a $22,500 bicycle belonging to Marlon Walcott on June 8, last, at North Road, Bourda, Georgetown.

Cameron was arraigned before Magistrate Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. When the matter was recalled yesterday, Cameron offered to compensate the victim or work for him until meeting the cost for the item.

However, Walcott told the court that he is not of the opinion that the defendant would upkeep his promise of working to compensate for the bicycle. As such, he asked if Cameron could not come up with the full cost of the bicycle, for the matter to continue.

Cameron then decided to change his plea of not guilty, which was made on the first occasion that it was called to admitting to the offence.

Taking into consideration that he changed his plea before the commencement of his trial and the fact that he was honest, the magistrate sentenced him to six months in jail for the offence along with a one-year bond, to be of good behaviour.

It was noted that Cameron was previously charged for robbery and sentenced to three months in prison on that charge.

According to information, on the day in question around 08:00hrs, Walcott rode his bicycle to his work place at Game Express. After several hours of working, Walcott made a check on his bicycle and found it missing.

He decided to check the security cameras and on them, he saw Cameron removing the bicycle. The matter was reported and Cameron was later apprehended and charged.