3 years’ jail, $4.2M fine for prison officer found with drugs in gift box

A Prison Officer will, for the next three years, have to mix and meddle with the same persons whom he used to supervise, after he was found guilty on a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Devon Hercules, 25, a rank attached to the Camp Street Prison, and of 19 Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice, was found guilty by Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

The case for the Prosecution as presented by Chief Inspector Bernard Brown was that on Sunday 20th January, last, Hercules was among passengers in hire car HC 5821,which was stopped by policemen at the entrance of eastern entrance of the Berbice River Bridge.

Hercules, who indicated to the officers that he was a prison officer stationed at the Camp Street facility, told the cops that he had a gift box in the trunk which he was taking for family in Georgetown.

The box was searched and the lawmen found three bulky parcels inside, wrapped in transparent plastic, with what appeared to be leaves, seeds and stems of the marijuana plant.

The man was told of the offence and taken into custody. The items were subsequently weighed and tested and found to be 4,691grams of marijuana. He was subsequently charged.

During the trial, Hercules told the court that he was given the box by a friend to deliver to somebody in Georgetown. However, he could not remember who the friend was.

He was found guilty and jailed for three years and fined $4,221,900.