2012 Anna Catherina home invasion murders… Father testifies to finding bodies of slain daughter, grandsons

Kumar Persaud, the father of murdered Anna Catherina woman, Jennifer Persaud testified at the Georgetown High Court yesterday about the 2012 home invasion murders.

The matter is being heard before High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds and a mixed panel of jurors.

Abishai Caesar, 34, formerly of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, is on trial for the murder of Persaud, an Anna Catherina liquor store owner and her two young sons.

According to the indictment, between September 21 and September 22, 2012 at Sea View, Anna Catherina, Caesar murdered 41-year-old Jennifer Persaud called “Jenny” and her two children Afridi Bacchus, 6 and Jadon Ernest, 17 months.

Caesar is accused of breaking into the home and robbing and killing the woman and her two sons. He had initially evaded justice until April 2016, when investigators were able to arrest him after his reputed wife went and told them that he murdered Persaud and her sons during the home invasion.

The 74-year-old witness and father of the deceased businesswoman gave the court a gruesome account of finding the bodies of his daughter and her two young sons, dead in their home.

Led by State Attorney, Seeta Bhishundial, Persaud told the court that back in 2012, he worked as a security guard. The man said that he lived at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, with his wife and a grandson.

Recounting the incidents that led to the discovery, Persaud said that he had spoken to his daughter just a day before. He said that she had called him the morning of September 21, just before he left for work.

According to him, later that evening, he received some information, which caused him to be concerned about his daughter, who was living miles away on the West Coast with her two sons.

Persaud said that as result of information he received, he rang his daughter’s phone but got no response.

The following day, still having not heard from her, the man said that he hired a taxi and went to Jennifer Persaud’s home at Anna Catherina.

Once there, the witness said that the premises looked secure— both the front and side doors of the house appeared locked. He said that nonetheless he called at the gate. When he got no response, he enquired from neighbours “if they had seen Jennifer.”

Not satisfied with the response he got from the neighbours, Mr. Persaud told the Judge and Jury that he began to look around the yard.

The man said it was then that he noticed a zinc sheet on the fence was loose.

Persaud said that he climbed through the opening of the fence and found the back door of the house open.

The witness said that his grandson (Raul) was behind him as they entered the house and began searching for his daughter and other grandsons.

It was while searching the home, the witness said, that he stumbled upon the bodies.

Persaud said that he saw two feet hanging off a bed in the bedroom.

“I held the two feet and they were stiff and cold. I went around the bed and I saw it was my daughter lying there with her throat slit and one of my grandsons (Afridi Bacchus) lying across her chest with his throat slit. Beside her was an ice gel cup with her jewels.”

Alarmed by the sight, the man said that he rushed down the stairs and telephoned the police at the Leonora Police Station.

Persaud said that he waited for the detectives to arrive before returning to the bedroom. He said that it was while cops were pulling away the mosquito net from over the two dead bodies that they discovered his youngest grandson had also died.

“They were pulling out the netting when Jadon’s body roll out from between. I don’t know if he got stab or what,” the man recalled.

Persaud was the second witness to be called to the stand. Earlier in the day, Detective Sergeant Linden Sampson tendered to the court 35 photographs of the September 2012 crime scene. The trial continues today at 9:30 am.