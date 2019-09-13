16 police ranks complete DARE programme

Latest update September 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
Sixteen police ranks completed a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) Programme on Wednesday. The programme was facilitated by Assistant Superintendent Dellon Fraser and Retired Woman Superintendent Ingrid Wiltshire.
The programme was hosted at the Police Officers’ Training Centre, Eve Leary, and aimed at sensitising ranks on a number of drug-related issues and how to efficiently approach, handle and manage them.
Topics covered included the effects of mind-altering drugs, consequences of drug use, ways to say ‘No’, gang violence, and public speaking.
Supt. Wiltshire indicated that DARE will be a seventeen (17) -week programme to be taught in schools as part of their curriculum, and to assist in the reduction of the use of drugs and violence.
However, an official of the Force indicated that while the suggestions were admirable, it still had to be looked at and approved at the Force Admin level before going any further. Requests for further comments were declined.
Sep 13, 2019Watched by a large and vocal Sabina Park crowd, Chris Gayle, back in the Jamaica Tallawahs set up for the first time in two seasons of the Hero CPL, failed to lead his team to victory after getting a...
Sep 13, 2019
Sep 13, 2019
Sep 13, 2019
Sep 13, 2019
Sep 13, 2019
This columnist is saying with emphatic assertion that a minister in the first week of this month bought a property in a... more
When Hurricane Ivan devastated Grenada in 2004, the rest of the Caribbean was left aghast as the scenes of destruction... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Had a government of a developing Commonwealth country suspended parliament to stop the opposition... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]