16 police ranks complete DARE programme

Sep 13, 2019 News 0

Sixteen police ranks completed a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) Programme on Wednesday. The programme was facilitated by Assistant Superintendent Dellon Fraser and Retired Woman Superintendent Ingrid Wiltshire.

Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken and Retired Woman Superintendent Ingrid Wiltshire (both seated) with the ranks who recently completed the DARE programme.

The programme was hosted at the Police Officers’ Training Centre, Eve Leary, and aimed at sensitising ranks on a number of drug-related issues and how to efficiently approach, handle and manage them.
Topics covered included the effects of mind-altering drugs, consequences of drug use, ways to say ‘No’, gang violence, and public speaking.
Supt. Wiltshire indicated that DARE will be a seventeen (17) -week programme to be taught in schools as part of their curriculum, and to assist in the reduction of the use of drugs and violence.
However, an official of the Force indicated that while the suggestions were admirable, it still had to be looked at and approved at the Force Admin level before going any further. Requests for further comments were declined.

 

