Woman found dead in Buxton home

Latest update September 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
A woman was found dead in her bed at her Middle Street, Buxton, East Coast Demerara home yesterday. Police have identified the woman as 21-year-old Latoya Thompson. The discovery was made by the woman’s mother, Patricia Thompson, at around 13:30hrs.
The dead woman’s mother told this publication that her daughter, who lives alone, would normally visit her every afternoon.
However, when her daughter did not turn up to visit as per norm, the mother said that she sensed something was amiss and decided to visit instead. It was then that her worst fears were confirmed.
“When I reach by her I start to shout for her and she did not come out so I went up and open her door with the key that I have and that’s when I saw her lying In her bed already dead,” the distraught mother related.
The mother has, however, ruled out foul play. According to the woman her daughter was diagnosed with mental illness some years ago and had made several attempts to end her life.
The woman nevertheless described her daughter as a very peaceful and well respected individual in the community.
In addition to her mother, the dead woman leaves to mourn four siblings. Her body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Home and a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted shortly.
Police are said to be investigating the matter.
